Hasan Ali, Farhan could return to national team, says Agha Salman

Karachi Kings pacer Hasan Ali (Left) and Islamabad United batter Sahibzada Farhan. — Instagram/Karachikings/Islamabadunited

KARACHI: Pakistan T20I skipper Salman Ali Agha, who is part of Islamabad United, has hinted at potential national team comebacks for pacer Hasan Ali and batter Sahibzada Farhan, citing their impressive performances in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In an exclusive interview with Geo News, Agha said he is not only trying to help Islamabad United win the PSL Trophy for the 4th time but also trying to identify future national team players.

"My effort is to perform for Islamabad United while also monitoring players who could serve Pakistan in future," Agha said. "I'll be watching the form and fitness of players who might play for Pakistan in future under my captaincy."

While not naming specific young players, Agha particularly noted Ali's bowling and Farhan's performances, hinting they were in contention for national team returns.

"Only 2-3 matches have been played so far - it's early in the tournament," he said. "After 7-8 matches, we'll see who performs consistently. But the way how Ali is bowling is commendable and Farhan's current form can’t go unnoticed,” he said.

Agha emphasised understanding modern cricket's demands correctly: "Modern cricket requires maintaining the required tempo, not just hitting every ball. We need to build a culture of playing according to conditions."

"The key is to maintain scoring rate - whether chasing or setting a target. Sometimes attempts fail, which is acceptable," he added, expressing confidence that Pakistan has players who can meet modern cricket's requirements.

He added that, however the batting-friendly cricket becomes, bowlers will always matter.

"Batters win matches but bowlers win tournaments. On high-scoring pitches, bowlers who concede 10-15 fewer runs make the difference."

Agha, who previously played for Lahore Qalandars, said Islamabad United aims for a fourth PSL title but acknowledged Lahore's strong form.

"Lahore has built good momentum - if they maintain this level, they'll be tough opponents," he said. "I'm from Lahore, so when Islamabad isn't playing, I want Lahore to win."

He added, "Islamabad has started well in PSL 10, which builds confidence. Hopefully we can maintain this momentum."