 
Geo News

Islamabad United's Matt Short ruled out of PSL 10 remainder

All-rounder experienced discomfort during training sessions, leading to withdrawal from tournament

By
Faizan Lakhani
|

April 20, 2025

Australian all-rounder Matt Short. — Instagram/@islamabadunitedpsl
Australian all-rounder Matt Short. — Instagram/@islamabadunitedpsl

KARACHI: Islamabad United on Sunday announced that Australian all-rounder Matt Short was withdrawn from the remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10 after suffering a recurrence of an injury he sustained during the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year.

In a statement issued ahead of United’s game against Karachi Kings, the franchise said Short had shown positive signs of recovery upon arriving in Pakistan but experienced discomfort during training sessions, leading to a joint assessment by Islamabad United’s medical team and Cricket Australia’s medical staff.

Following a thorough review, both parties agreed that withdrawing Short from the tournament was in the best interest of his long-term fitness and career. The 27-year-old has since returned to Australia to continue his rehabilitation under CA’s supervision.

"Islamabad United remain fully committed to the well-being of all our players and extend our support to Matt during his recovery," the franchise said in a statement.

"We thank him for his professionalism and positive presence in the camp and wish him a swift and complete recovery."

Islamabad United has not named any replacement for Matt Short yet. The team is currently on top of the table with three wins in three games and will play Karachi Kings on Sunday at the National Stadium. 

Hasan Ali, Farhan could return to national team, says Agha Salman
Hasan Ali, Farhan could return to national team, says Agha Salman
PSL X: Ali Raza's four-wicket haul gives Peshawar 120-run victory over Multan
PSL X: Ali Raza's four-wicket haul gives Peshawar 120-run victory over Multan
Pakistan women's team won't travel to India for World Cup 2025: Naqvi
Pakistan women's team won't travel to India for World Cup 2025: Naqvi
Pakistan women beat Bangladesh to conclude ICC World Cup Qualifier unbeaten
Pakistan women beat Bangladesh to conclude ICC World Cup Qualifier unbeaten
'Babar Azam needs one good innings to bounce back' video
'Babar Azam needs one good innings to bounce back'
PSL X: Kings stun Gladiators with thumping win
PSL X: Kings stun Gladiators with thumping win
'Boston Marathon': Pakistani runners set to make history
'Boston Marathon': Pakistani runners set to make history
Pakistan seal victory over Thailand to qualify for ICC Women's World Cup
Pakistan seal victory over Thailand to qualify for ICC Women's World Cup