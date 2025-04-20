Islamabad United's Matt Short ruled out of PSL 10 remainder

Australian all-rounder Matt Short. — Instagram/@islamabadunitedpsl

KARACHI: Islamabad United on Sunday announced that Australian all-rounder Matt Short was withdrawn from the remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10 after suffering a recurrence of an injury he sustained during the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year.

In a statement issued ahead of United’s game against Karachi Kings, the franchise said Short had shown positive signs of recovery upon arriving in Pakistan but experienced discomfort during training sessions, leading to a joint assessment by Islamabad United’s medical team and Cricket Australia’s medical staff.

Following a thorough review, both parties agreed that withdrawing Short from the tournament was in the best interest of his long-term fitness and career. The 27-year-old has since returned to Australia to continue his rehabilitation under CA’s supervision.

"Islamabad United remain fully committed to the well-being of all our players and extend our support to Matt during his recovery," the franchise said in a statement.

"We thank him for his professionalism and positive presence in the camp and wish him a swift and complete recovery."

Islamabad United has not named any replacement for Matt Short yet. The team is currently on top of the table with three wins in three games and will play Karachi Kings on Sunday at the National Stadium.