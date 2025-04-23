Pahalgam attack: India suspends Indus Water Treaty, bans entry of Pakistanis

Members of Indian security personnel patrol on a highway leading to IIOJK's Pahalgam, following a attack, in Marhama village, in April 23, 2025. — Reuters

India on Wednesday suspended the Indus Water Treaty and banned the entry of Pakistani nationals, a day after the killing of at least 26 tourists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The new measures announced by New Delhi mark a sharp escalation between the two nuclear-armed South Asian nations.

The decision came following the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security — India's highest decision-making body on national security.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details