Pahalgam attack: India suspends Indus Water Treaty, bans entry of Pakistanis

Decision comes after meeting of Cabinet Committee on Security in New Delhi

April 23, 2025

Members of Indian security personnel patrol on a highway leading to IIOJK's Pahalgam, following a attack, in Marhama village, in April 23, 2025. — Reuters

India on Wednesday suspended the Indus Water Treaty and banned the entry of Pakistani nationals, a day after the killing of at least 26 tourists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). 

The new measures announced by New Delhi mark a sharp escalation between the two nuclear-armed South Asian nations. 

The decision came following the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security — India's highest decision-making body on national security.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details

