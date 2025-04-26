Trump says Pakistan, India locked in '1,000-year' Kashmir rivalry

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures during a rally in Novi, Michigan, U.S. October 26, 2024. — Rueters

United States President Donald Trump stirred a controversy by claiming that Pakistan and India have been "fighting over Kashmir for 1,000 years" in his comments over the recent conflict between the traditional rival nations.

Tensions are running high between nuclear-armed neighbours after a deadly gun attack in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir's (IIOJK) Pahalgam area killed at least 27 tourists, pushing bilateral ties to a new low in nearly two decade.

Trump made the factual mistake while talking to journalists on Air Force One as he said both countries had been fighting over Kashmir for a thousand years. "The Kashmir issue has been going on for a thousand years, maybe even longer, and this is a bad situation."

Trump's remark is historically inaccurate but none of the journalists on the plane corrected the mistake that the Kashmir issue arose as a result of the wrongful partition of the Indian subcontinent in 1947.

When a journalist asked Trump if he was concerned that there was tension on the border between the two countries, he replied that there had been tension on that border for 1,500 years, but they would find a solution to the problem one way or the other.

"India and Pakistan will figure out relations between themselves," he said.

Trump cited historical conflict in the disputed border region and said he knew both countries' leaders, but did not answer when asked whether he would contact them.

"There's great tension between Pakistan and India, but there always has been."

As the ties have soured between Pakistan and India and risk of a potential war has arisen, the United Nations (UN) has urged the two countries to show "maximum restraint" as the nuclear-armed rivals imposed tit-for-tat diplomatic measures over the deadly shooting.

A day after the attack, New Delhi suspended a water-sharing treaty, announced the closure of the main land border crossing with Pakistan, downgraded diplomatic ties, and withdrew visas for Pakistanis.

In response, Islamabad ordered the expulsion of Indian diplomats and military advisers, cancelling visas for Indian nationals, with the exception of Sikh pilgrims — and closing the main border crossing from its side.

Pakistan also warned any attempt by India to stop the supply of water from the Indus River would be an "act of war".

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since its independence in 1947. India still has not fulfilled its promise of holding a UN-mandated plebiscite.

Rebel groups have waged an insurgency in IIOJK since 1989, demanding independence.