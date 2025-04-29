Man lynched for chanting 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans during match in India's Karnataka

A representational image shows a police tape at a crime scene. — AFP/File

Karnataka home minister says victim’s identity still unknown.

Says lynching incident under “serious investigation.”

At least 15 people arrested so far by the Indian police.

In a shocking incident, an unidentified man was lynched by a mob for allegedly shouting “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans during a local cricket match in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed on Tuesday.

According to an Indian media report, the horrific incident took place near the Bhatra Kallurti Temple in the Kudupu area on April 27.

Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara said that the incident was under serious investigation, adding: “The victim’s identity is still unknown, and we don’t yet know if he was a local or from outside the state.”

Quoting preliminary investigations, Parameshwara said that the man allegedly shouted slogans during the match, which triggered the mob attack.

He called the lynching “deeply concerning” and said violence was not acceptable under any circumstances. “Even if someone said something offensive, the law should have taken its course. Taking matters into one’s own hands is unacceptable,” the minister added.

“We don’t yet have full clarity on what happened or who was involved. It’s too early to link it to any particular community. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace and harmony. This region has a legacy of communal amity, and that must be preserved,” Parameshwara added.

As per India Today’s report, the incident occurred around 3 pm on Sunday during a cricket tournament. Quoting eyewitnesses, the report stated that a scuffle broke out between the victim and a man named Sachin, which soon escalated into a group assault.

Police said that Sachin, 26, was among the 15 arrested so far.

A postmortem at Wenlock District Hospital confirmed the death was caused by internal bleeding and shock from repeated blows to the back.

The police estimate that around 25 people were involved in the assault. Nineteen individuals have been named in the First Information Report (FIR), with more likely to be identified through CCTV and mobile data analysis.