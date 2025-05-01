Prince William's ultimate revenge from Prince Harry laid bare

Prince William is upset with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for breaking Royal protocol.



The Prince of Wales wants his younger brother’s HRH titles to be ripped off after his wife has been caught using them with friends, despite Queen Elizabeth II’s approval

A source close to William tells the Daily Beast, "Charles has completely lost control. It’s apparent that Harry and Meghan have every intention of making his final years a misery, just as he feared they would. She knows he [King Charles] won’t do anything. There is no way King William will stand for this. The titles will simply be removed when he is king. A way will be found."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.