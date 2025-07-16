UK lifts years-long ban on Pakistani airlines

This picture released on February 9, 2023, shows Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft parked inside a shade in Nur Khan Engineering Complex in Islamabad. — X/@PIA

Airlines must apply for flight permits before operations resume

Move is expected to ease travel for 1.6 million people

British HC says she looks forward to flying Pakistani carrier.

ISLAMABAD: The United Kingdom has removed Pakistan from its Air Safety List, allowing national airline and other carriers to once again apply for permission to operate direct flights to the UK.

The decision, announced on Wednesday by the UK’s Air Safety Committee, follows sustained technical cooperation with Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) and a thorough review of aviation safety standards.

The ban was enforced in July 2020 by the UK and European aviation authorities following the fake pilot licence scandal.

In 2020, during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) government, then-aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan claimed that pilots were operating planes with fake licences. This was his response after PIA's Airbus A-320s plunged into a Karachi street, killing nearly 100 people.

Although the removal from the list marks a significant milestone, Pakistani carriers will still need to secure individual operating permits from the UK Civil Aviation Authority before flights can resume.

The move is expected to ease travel for the estimated 1.6 million people of Pakistani origin living in the UK, as well as support trade ties between the two countries.

Bilateral trade between both countries currently stands at £4.7 billion, with the UK ranked as Pakistan’s third-largest trading partner.

Pakistan was first added to the UK’s Air Safety List in 2021 over serious safety concerns. Since then, officials on both sides have worked together to address the shortcomings.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott CMG OBE, welcomed the announcement and said: “I’m grateful to aviation experts in the UK and Pakistan for their collaborative work to meet international safety standards,” she said. “While flights won’t resume overnight, I look forward to flying with a Pakistani airline once services restart.”