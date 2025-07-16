KU teachers' association slams assault on Professor Afaaq Ahmed

The Silver Jubilee gate of the University of Karachi. — APP/File

KARACHI: The Karachi University Teachers’ Association has strongly condemned the assault on Professor Afaaq Ahmed by a Rangers personnel, an incident that occurred two days ago within the university's staff colony.

Professor Afaaq, who lives nearby, intervened and asked the Rangers official not to burn the waste.

In response, the officer’s guard allegedly slapped the professor. As a result of the assault, the professor's glasses were broken, and he sustained an injury to his eye.

The teachers' association has demanded a fair and impartial investigation into the incident and called for appropriate action against those responsible.