Kate Beckinsale shares heartbreaking news about her family: 'I am paralyzed'

Kate Beckinsale announces death of her mother

Kate Beckinsale’s mother, Judy Loe, has passed away after “immeasurable suffering.” She was 78.

The Jolt actress announced the death of her mom on Thursday, July 17, via her Instagram handle.

In a heartbreaking post, Kate revealed that her mom died in her arms on Tuesday, July 15, after losing battle with stage four cancer.

"She died the night of July 15th in my arms after immeasurable suffering," the 51-year-old began the lengthy post.

She further penned, "I deeply apologise to any of her friends who are finding out this way or through the press, but I cannot go through her phone. I am paralysed. Jude was the compass of my life ,the love of my life, my dearest friend.”

"The vastness and huge heart of this tiny woman has touched so many people who love her dearly. She has been brave in so many ways, forgiving sometimes too much , believing in the ultimate good in people and the world is so dim without her that it is nearly impossible to bear," continued the Underworld star.

Concluding her post, Kate wrote, "Mama, I love you so much. This has been my greatest fear since finding my father dead at five and I am here. Oh my Mama.. I’m sorry, I’m so sorry. I am so sorry."



