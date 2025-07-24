Pakistan outclass Belgium in World U19 Volleyball opener

Pakistan players celebrate during their opening match of the U19 Volleyball World Championship against Belgium in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on July 24, 2025. — FIVB

Pakistan got off to a dream start in their maiden appearance at the FIVB Boys' U19 Volleyball World Championship, registering a straight-sets victory over Belgium in their opening match of the tournament in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Despite being ranked 19th in the world, Pakistan stunned the seventh-ranked Belgian side with an emphatic 3-0 win, securing the sets 25-19, 25-17, and 25-22 to open their campaign in dominant fashion.

Captain Yahya led from the front with a composed and impactful performance, scoring 11 points in the match, while middle blocker Saud emerged as the top scorer, contributing 13 points, including 9 from attacks and 4 on blocks.

Pakistan outperformed Belgium in all departments — registering 32 attacks, 11 blocks, and 2 service points compared to Belgium's 28, 6, and 1, respectively. Pakistan also capitalised on Belgium’s errors, gaining 30 points from their opponents’ mistakes.

In team skills, Pakistan recorded 70 digs, 63 receptions, and 111 sets, reflecting the squad's all-round effort and coordination in their tournament debut.

Among other key performers, Jibran added 7 points, Ajmal 5, Muhtad 5, and setter Abu Bakar chipped in with 2 points. Pakistan’s defence and net play were particularly notable in neutralising the Belgian attack.

Pakistan will next face hosts Uzbekistan in their second group-stage match on Friday, hoping to build on their historic opening win and continue their momentum in the world championship.