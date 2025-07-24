 
Geo News

ACC Annual Meeting ends in Dhaka without final Asia Cup verdict

Naqvi emphasises collective commitment of all member nations towards advancement of cricket across Asia

By
Sports Desk
|

July 24, 2025

Asian Cricket Council President Mohsin Naqvi pictured with other cricket board representatives after the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting in Dhaka, Bangladesh on July 24, 2025. — X/@TheRealPCB
Asian Cricket Council President Mohsin Naqvi pictured with other cricket board representatives after the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting in Dhaka, Bangladesh on July 24, 2025. — X/@TheRealPCB

DHAKA: The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) wrapped up its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Thursday in Dhaka, with all 25 member nations in attendance.

ACC President Mohsin Naqvi lauded the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) for its exceptional hospitality throughout the two-day gathering.

"I would like to thank the BCB for their warm hospitality and all member countries for their active participation," said Naqvi at a press conference following the meeting.

Naqvi, who is also the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), underscored the collective resolve of the member nations to propel Asian cricket forward.

"We have decided to work together for the betterment of cricket," he affirmed.

Naqvi described the AGM as both "fruitful and memorable," indicating productive outcomes and a positive collaborative spirit among the participating nations.

"These two days were truly memorable. No one wants politics involved — the meeting was held in a very positive environment."

Regarding the Asia Cup 2025, Naqvi assured that a final decision will be made soon, adding that discussions with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are ongoing.

"A decision regarding the Asia Cup will be announced shortly," he stated. "Talks with the Indian Cricket Board are ongoing, and we're optimistic everything will be resolved in due course."

Responding to concerns about the absence of certain individuals, Naqvi clarified that while not everyone could attend in person, every member board was represented.

"Some people couldn't make it to Dhaka — that happens. I myself missed a meeting in Singapore once. Sometimes it's due to scheduling conflicts, but the important thing is that all member boards were represented."

Stressing the importance of unity and collaboration, Naqvi highlighted the collective responsibility of working for the growth of cricket in the region.

"This is a team effort, and we will continue to hold such meetings in the future," he added.

He also confirmed that discussions with the Bangladesh Board on several matters are underway.

"Please wait for the official announcement," he concluded.

Ahmed Jan, Pakistan's former FIFA referee, football icon, passes away at 75
Ahmed Jan, Pakistan's former FIFA referee, football icon, passes away at 75
PSB caps age for federations' officials, axes three bodies, slams hockey managers
PSB caps age for federations' officials, axes three bodies, slams hockey managers
Spain reach first Women's Euro final after extra-time winner
Spain reach first Women's Euro final after extra-time winner
FIH invites Pakistan to elite Hockey Pro League as New Zealand withdraws
FIH invites Pakistan to elite Hockey Pro League as New Zealand withdraws
Eyman Fatima gets maiden call as Pakistan name squad for Ireland T20I series
Eyman Fatima gets maiden call as Pakistan name squad for Ireland T20I series
Pakistan Shaheens survive late scare to clinch opener vs PCC Select XI
Pakistan Shaheens survive late scare to clinch opener vs PCC Select XI
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
2nd T20I: Bangladesh seal series with eight-run win over Pakistan
2nd T20I: Bangladesh seal series with eight-run win over Pakistan