Prince Harry urged to attend major royal event to regain 'popularity'

Prince Harry urged to attend royal event to avoid seeming 'petty'

Prince Harry has been warned against skipping the wedding of his cousin Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling.

Peter and Harriet, who began dating last year, announced their engagement last week. The statement read, "Mr. Peter Phillips, the son of HRH The Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips and Ms. Harriet Sperling, daughter of the late Mr. Rupert Sanders and Mrs. Mary Sanders of Gloucestershire, have today confirmed their official engagement."

"Both families were informed jointly of the announcement and were delighted with the wonderful news of their engagement," the statement revealed.

"Their Majesties The King and Queen, The Prince and Princess of Wales have been informed of the announcement. No date has been officially set for the wedding," it shared.

While feuding brothers William and Harry usually avoid attending the same functions, the Duke of Sussex has been advised by culture expert and television presenter Nick Ede that he should attend.

Ede told the Express: "Prince Harry has always been close to Peter Phillips and Harry has been known to attend major royal occasions on his own. I think that it would be a good thing for his popularity if he attended the wedding."

"If he is looking to gain favor with his family this could be a nice way of starting to heal the rift," the expert suggested.

"If he doesn’t attend it will look a bit petty and that he is not supporting his cousin on his special day," he pointed out.

Prince Harry previously skipped the a wedding of Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, and Olivia Henson on June 7, 2024 at Chester Cathedral. His brother William was seen happily attending the wedding. He was also served as an usher at the wedding.