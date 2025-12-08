Prince Harry expecting 'call' from King Charles after bombshell decision

The father and son have recently made strides towards fixing their relationship

Prince Harry is waiting to hear from King Charles after making major strides in his fight for receiving police protection in the UK.

Royal experts believe the Duke of Sussex can “realistically” expect a call from his ailing father in the coming weeks as the UK Home Office finally ordered a review of Harry’s request for risk assessment, bringing him one step closer to being able to visit his home country with ample security for himself and his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, whom he is raising with Meghan Markle in the US.

“A Skype call is probably a more realistic option. It’s too soon for Harry and Meghan to attend an event like the royal Christmas when there’s so much still to sort out,” royal correspondent Richard Palmer told The Mirror.

He added that “the initial step of reconciliation between Harry and his father will hopefully lead to something meaningful in the future,” but doubts that other royal family members including Prince William are “as willing to welcome Harry in from the cold just yet.”

The predication came just as Harry’s personal request to new Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood finally went through to review the 2020 decision to strip King Charles’ youngest son of his 24-hour armed police protection in the UK when he stepped down from royal duties, per The Sun. He recently admitted that he can probably never bring his children to meet their grandfather without standard royal security arrangements.

But he may not have much time, as his 77-year-old cancer-stricken father is reportedly preparing for his “last” Christmas, according to US Weekly.

“It’s a major thing because there are only two occasions in the year when the whole family gets together for any length of time — during the summer at Balmoral, and then at Christmas at Sandringham,” royal commentator Katie Nicholl told The Mirror.