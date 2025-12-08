Buckingham Palace shares update on special visit after Prince Harry news

The King and Queen carry on with business as Prince Harry inches closer to UK return

King Charles’ office issued its first statement about a meaningful visit after Prince Harry received unexpected news from the UK.

On Monday, December 8, The Sun broke the news that the Duke of Sussex has finally won a government review into the provision of security for him when he’s in the UK after a years-long battle. This means that Harry is one step closer to potentially bringing his and Meghan Markle’s children to the UK. Hours later, the Royal Family’s official Instagram account run by Buckingham Palace shared an update about another senior royal’s meaningful visit within the UK.

“The Queen has visited the set of the @DisneyPlusUK TV drama, Rivals, which is currently filming its second series on location in Bristol,” read the caption accompanied by a video of Camilla enjoying her visit, which carried extra weight following the death of Camilla’s friend, author Dame Jilly Cooper, whose book the show is based on.

“In celebration of British television production, youth opportunity in the creative industries, and the legacy of author Dame Jilly Cooper, Her Majesty met cast and crew and had a sneak peak of the upcoming series,” the Instagram statement continued.

“First published in 1988, Rivals is based on the best-selling novel by acclaimed author Dame Jilly, who sadly passed away in October,” the Palace explained.

The beloved author passed away in October at age 88 after suffering a fall. Camilla, 78, was among the first to pay tribute in a statement issued by Buckingham Palace. “I join my husband The King in sending our thoughts and sympathies to all her family. And may her hereafter be filled with impossibly handsome men and devoted dogs.”

During her recent visit, Camilla was able to meet Dame Jilly’s family on set and viewed the show’s 1980s costumes.