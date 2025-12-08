Prince Harry's daring dig may spark fury in White House

Prince Harry's apparent dig at the US President may spark reaction from the White House.

Harry seems to be at loggerheads with Trump after the US President allegedly called the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "dumb" and "whipped".

During his appearance at a British American Business Council gathering in Santa Monica on Friday, Harry found an opportunity to make a joke.

He quipped that football supporters would need to "behave, get through customs and past ICE" to attend next year's World Cup.

The Duke of Sussex's quip about immigration enforcement left guests in stitches. He delivered it on the same day that Trump attended the World Cup draw.

Harry also addressed the upcoming tournament's British contingent, noting that England and Scotland have already secured their places, while Wales and Northern Ireland still face play-off matches.

"The British are coming, hungry for victory and they're thirsty," he told the audience, continuing his light-hearted tone throughout the speech.

Two days earlier, Harry's television appearance saw him take a swipe at the President by declaring that America had "elected a King" — a clear nod to the "No Kings" demonstrations held by left-wing protesters in October opposing Trump and his administration.

The comment prompted boos from the studio audience, though Harry pressed on with further criticism.

Many have interprated it as an apparent swipe at Trump, questioning whether it's appropriate for a member of the royal family to make such comments.

Royal experts have suggested that the Duke's comments may damage his relationship with the royal family and could even lead to him losing his titles.

Earlier this year, President Trump declared he had no intention of "throwing out" Harry, remarking: "I'll leave him alone. He's got enough problems with his wife. She's terrible."

During his Friday's speech, Harry also joked about American towns named after British cities, including Boston, Manchester and Birmingham, expressing bemusement at why early settlers chose names that reminded them of home.