King Charles’ home hosts unexpected Jiu-Jitsu journey for Tinie Tempah

King Charles’ Clarence House has seen its fair share of distinguished guests, but few encounters were as unexpectedly life changing as the day Tinie Tempah and Tom Hardy crossed paths under its gilded ceilings.

In December 2018, what began as a Prince’s Trust roundtable tackling youth violence hosted by the then Prince Charles and Harry quickly turned into a plot twist worthy of a Tom Hardy blockbuster.

Speaking to HELLO! at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball, Tinie, real name Patrick Chukwuemeka Okogwu, revealed that while waiting to meet the future King, the Peaky Blinders actor casually altered the course of his life.

“Tom Hardy introduced me to Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu,” the rapper recalled.

“It was so random and we were waiting to meet the King, he started talking about Ju-Jitsu, invited me to his gym… and now I’ve been doing it six or seven years. It definitely impacted my life.”

And Tinie didn’t just dabble, he dove in. Reflecting on Instagram earlier this year, he wrote: “When I started Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu I wanted to challenge myself in a completely different art form to the one I’m most comfortable and accomplished in.”

“It’s one of the most nerve wracking experiences,” he admitted.

“You’re in an arena with fighters who are miles more experienced, and only one person walks away the winner. I had to park my ego, push through the sparring, the injuries, the defeats — all of it.”

Five years on, the rapper says Jiu-Jitsu isn’t just a hobby, it’s become essential.

“It’s a necessity in my life now,” he explained. “The lessons I’ve learned have made me stronger mentally, physically and spiritually.

I use the discipline and focus in my music, when I perform, and honestly, in every part of life.”