Prince Harry slowly turning public tide toward him in UK

Prince Harry has more fans in Britain than the headlines suggest.

A fresh YouGov poll of 8,022 adults conducted on 8 December shows that a solid 56% of Britons believe the Duke of Sussex should receive some level of police protection when he sets foot back in the UK.

A timely verdict as the Government launches yet another review of his security arrangements.

However, Britons aren’t exactly lining up to foot the bill for Harry’s security entourage.

According to the poll, a mere 17% think he should enjoy state-funded police protection.

A more pragmatic 39% say he can have the protection so long as he pays for it himself.

Meanwhile, 28% take a firmer stance, arguing he shouldn’t be entitled to police protection in any form.

And then there’s the final 16%, who politely shrugged and opted for “don’t know,” perhaps wisely dodging yet another royal debate.

The Home Office has now ordered a fresh threat assessment after the duke formally requested a reassessment of the risks he faces on visits to Britain.

Harry wrote to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood in October, asking officials to take another look at the security threats he may encounter when travelling.