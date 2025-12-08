King Charles is 'defending' UK's faith, says Bishop Joanne

King Charles welcomed the Right Reverend Dr Joanne Grenfell to Buckingham Palace on Thursday, December 4, marking the start of her tenure as Bishop of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich.

Bishop Joanne, formerly of Stepney in London, takes over from Bishop Martin Seeley, who retired after nearly a decade of service.

During her induction, she met with community leaders, ministers, and diocesan staff, reflecting on the shared commitment to service that both the monarchy and the church uphold.

She said of the audience with the King: “When meeting the King, I was reminded of the sense of faithful service that the role of a diocesan bishop involves a role which the King deeply understands because of his own task of defending the faith and serving the whole of our country.

I was touched that he would pray with me and offer encouragement for my new ministry in Suffolk.”

Reflecting on the moment, she said, “I couldn’t have imagined, growing up, that I would take on a role serving God with the people of Suffolk on my heart, speaking on matters of faith and the common good in the House of Lords, and meeting the King as I prepare to do all that.”

Her formal service of welcome is scheduled for January 24 at St Edmundsbury Cathedral in Bury St Edmunds, with an international presence from partner dioceses in Tanzania joining the celebrations.