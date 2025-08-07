Prince Andrew's scandalous behaviour while married to Sarah Ferguson exposed

Prince Andrew's shocking multiple affairs come to light

Prince Andrew has found himself at the center of shocking new allegations.

The new biography by Andrew Lownie, titled, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York has made some serious claims about the Duke of York and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

As per the excerpt published by DailyMail, Lownie revealed that the brother of king Charles stepped out on Ferguson during the early days in their marriage.

In the book, Andrew’s driver revealed that the Duke slept with more than “a dozen women before their ﬁrst anniversary.”

“Sarah discovered Andrew wasn't coming home on some of his leave. He was going elsewhere – and this just drove her crazy,” they added, referring to the Duke of York’s time in the British Navy.

The source noted of Ferguson, “She didn't like the fact she was a shore widow, and to discover she was shore-widowed intentionally really hurt.”

Additionally, the book also alleged that the Duchess of York had her own affairs in their marriage in the late 80s and 90s.

It is worth mentioning that Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson divorced after 10 years of their marriage in 1996. The brother and sister-in-law of King Charles share two daughters together: Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.