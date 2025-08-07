King Charles abdication: Has Prince Harry spilled more than he wanted to?

King Charles III ascended to the British throne in 2022 after a record-breaking wait as Prince of Wales.

Within months of becoming monarch, the 75-year-old king was diagnosed with cancer.

King Charles with Prince Harry: File photo

Despite his illness, King Charles has continued to fulfill his royal duties with determination and grace, rarely displaying visible signs of fatigue.

However, questions about the monarch’s future resurfaced earlier this year when Prince Harry made a telling remark during a BBC interview.

The Duke of Sussex, estranged from the royal fold, expressed a desire to reconcile with his father, adding, “I don’t know how long he’s going to be around, and there’s no point in fighting.”

Reports of behind-the-scenes peace talks between Prince Harry and the King’s aides further fueled speculation, as did the leak of King Charles’ funeral plans to the British press.

Notably, those plans reportedly included a specific wish that Harry be present, a gesture some interpret as a signal of urgency and deeper family reconciliation.

With all these developments, royal watchers have begun to wonder whether King Charles may eventually abdicate in favor of Prince William as his health continues to be privately managed.

Still, there has been no official word from Buckingham Palace, and the King himself has shown no public indication of stepping down from the throne anytime soon.