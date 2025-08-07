Prince Harry faces possible further action over Sentebale dispute

Prince Harry could face further action from within his charity Sentebale following a regulatory review by the Charity Commission.

The commission uncovered governance issues but did not substantiate claims of misconduct.

The commission concluded its compliance case with a Regulatory Action Plan, citing confusion over internal roles, unclear delegation of authority to the chair, and the absence of a robust complaints process.

While the report found no evidence of widespread bullying, harassment, or misogyny by Prince Harry or any other trustees, it acknowledged that some individuals felt mistreated, a sentiment the commission said should not be dismissed.

However, it left open the possibility of internal follow-up.

In a statement, Sentebale said earlier this week: "The Charity Commission is explicitly clear, including in its public guidance, that it is not the Commission's responsibility to adjudicate or mediate internal disputes.

"This would include individual allegations of bullying, harassment, misogyny, misogynoir [misogyny against black women] etc.

"As a result, the Commission has not investigated any individual allegations and therefore has not made any findings in relation to individuals, including Prince Harry.

"The issues not investigated by the Commission can and may be dealt with through avenues more appropriate than the Commission."

A source told The Mail that the charity’s trustees and executive management would decide whether to take further steps, though the current focus remains on supporting Sentebale’s work with vulnerable children and communities in southern Africa.

Meanwhile, a source close to Prince Harry called the notion of further action “provocative and pitiful,” dismissing it as a distraction from the organization’s goals.

They added that it would be a "rehash of unsubstantiated allegations of bullying, misogyny and more, which the Commission found no evidence of".