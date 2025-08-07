 
Palace shares update on Princess Anne's Ireland visit

The Princess Royal arrived in Ireland on Wednesday as part of royal duties

August 07, 2025

A day after her arrival in Ireland, the royal family issued a statement on Princess Anne's engagements during her visit.

According to the statement on Thursday, the Princess Royal attended the official opening day of the 150th Dublin Horse Show at the Royal Dublin Society.

It said, "The Dublin Horse Show brings together some of the top horses from around Ireland and the world, through competitions such as the best show horses and the best international show jumpers."

The statement said that during the visit, Anne toured a special exhibition on the history of the Horse Show and met representatives from Festina Lenté, a Bray-based charity which offers equine-assisted learning and therapy services. T

The sister of King Charles also met members of the Riding for the Disabled Association Ireland.

On Wednesday, Prince Anne was welcomed by the President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins, and his wife Sabina Higgins.

She arrived in Ireland as part of her royal duties as a new controversial book about Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson made headlines, bringing fresh media scrutiny to the royal family. 



