How Prince Andrew maintains 'playboy side' with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson relationship has been laid bare by an expert

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

August 08, 2025

Prince Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson are living together for mutual benefits, says an expert.

The Duke of York, who still resides with Fergie at The Royal Lodge, finds stability in the mother of his children.

Speaking about the couple's relationship dynamic, Royal author Andrew Lownie writes: "Andrew, at first after the separation and divorce, remained half in love with her, relishing his freedom to enjoy a series of casual sexual flings while still retaining the security of apparent married life."

Speaking further of the family, Lownie added: "He's a charmer but most of the romances fizzle out, and that's why he kept the stability of being close to Sarah. He has the family side and the playboy side and he's been able to balance the two for decades."

 "She of course gets all the benefits of and status of being still connected to the Royal Family. She can live at Royal Lodge for free, and all the benefits of cooks and stuff, and it gives her her status, which is very important to her, by means of earning a living."

