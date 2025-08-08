King Charles is told to keep scandalous brother Andrew 'at a distance'

King Charles is advised to stay away from Prince Andrew and family.

His Majesty, who is currently suffering from cancer, is iterated it is not in his benefit to rub shoulders with his scandalous brother.

Andrew Lownie tells Daily Mail: "I would keep the whole York family at a distance."

Speaking about Andrew’s ex-wife and the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, the expert continued: "Fergie should not be invited to events and the daughters should not be made working royals. I believe there are more scandals to emerge."

This comes as former staff police officer, Paul Page, claimed Andrew had an intimate relationship with sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

"From the way she was allowed to enter and exit the palace at will, we suspected that she may have had an intimate relationship with Prince Andrew," he told ITV

"She was allowed to enter and exit the Palace night and day at will," Page claimed.