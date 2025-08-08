Meghan Markle 'consciously' rebelled against the Royal Family

Meghan Markle showed key signs that she did not want to live with the Royal Family.

The Duchess of Sussex, who married Prince Harry back in 2018, gave hints of rebellion even during her time in the UK.

Speaking about Meghan's actions, Royal expert Richard Eden stated: "Given the volume of headlines that Meghan created, people forget how brief her royal tenure was. It spanned a mere 22 months, from her marriage in May 2018 to her acrimonious departure in March 2020.

"In that time, there were more than a dozen examples of her breaking the rules - about one every two months."

Meghan also picked out a Dior outfit for Prince Archie's christening. Speaking about her choice, Eden added: "Traditionally, a royal mother wears a piece by a British designer for every christening."

The Royal expert concluded: "There are numerous other examples of similar protocol breaches. And what they suggest to me is a conscious, committed rebellion on her part.

"The signs were there from the beginning that Meghan refused to accept the contract: the deal that says being a royal comes with undoubted benefits, but that there's a price to be paid.

"Namely, you must completely dedicate your life to public service. Your individual brand and personality must always come second to the reputation of the Firm and traditions it represents," he noted.