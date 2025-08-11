Selena Gomez's love life: A look back at her high-profile romances

Selena Gomez’s most talked-about relationships through the years

Selena Gomez has always been in the spotlight, whether its due to her hit songs or her high profile relationships.

The iconic singer has been romantically linked to several public figures throughout her career.

From popstar heartthrobs to actors, here are the high profile relationships Gomez has been linked to.

Nick Jonas:

Gomez and Jonas began dating back in 2008 after their paths crossed on Disney Channel.

The speculation became hard to ignore when she appeared in the Jonas Brothers’ Burnin’ Up music video that summer. The pair dated on and off for nearly two years before parting ways in March 2010.

Looking back in 2015, Gomez described it as innocent young love to Capital FM, saying, “We were babies! We actually caught up the other day, and it’s really fun to be able to do that."

"That, to me, was like puppy love. It was very sweet. He’s lovely. I do have a love for him for sure.”

Justin Bieber:

Gomez’s most followed and famous romance was with Justin Beiber, which dominated headlines for years.

The two first sparked dating rumors in late 2010 and confirmed their romance with a PDA-filled yacht trip in early 2011. They made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscars party that February.

After several ups and downs in their relationship between 2012 and 2015, Bieber admitted the relationship was intense, “When stuff would happen, I would lose my freakin’ mind, and she would lose her mind, and we would fight so hard because we were so invested in each other,” he told Complex.

“Love is a choice. Love is not a feeling. People have made it seem in movies that it’s this fairy tale.”

The pair rekindled things one final time in October 2017, but split for good in March 2018, just months before Bieber married Hailey Bieber.

Orlando Bloom:

Gomez started dating Bloom during one of her breakup periods with Bieber in 2014. Their rumored romance got into public eye when they were photographed getting to know each other in L.A.

The duo never confirmed their relationship and denied it when Bloom’s girlfriend, Katy Perry, tweeted that the rumors were a 'dumb conspiracy' after they were spotted hanging out again in May 2016.

The Weeknd:

Lose You to Love Me hit maker had a high profile relationship with Canadian singer and songwriter, The Weekend. Their dating period spans from January to October 2017.

Shortly after they began dating, the couple vacationed together in Italy, and by the end of the month, Gomez made their relationship Instagram official.

Gomez later revealed to Billboard that the two ended things on good terms, saying, “I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life. We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring [for each other], and that was pretty remarkable for me.”

Zedd:

The iconic songstress dated music producer and DJ Zedd, whose real name is Anton Zaslavski in 2015.

The couple was seen holding hands at a Golden Globes party and later the two confirmed their fling in an Instagram post.

However, their relationship was short lived as it lasted only for a few months when Gomez confirmed their fling was over.

“I adore Anton [Zedd] a lot and I definitely had a thing with him, which was nice,” Gomez told “The Edge Afternoons” in June 2015.

Benny Blanco:

Gomez confirmed her relationship with Blanco in December 2023. The singer publicly calling him as "the best thing that's ever happened to me."

She told the Vanity Fair the following September, gushing, “I’ve never been loved this way. He’s just been a light. A complete light in my life. He’s my best friend.”

Over the years, Selena Gomez’s love life has been closely followed as her music and acting career. From early connections in her Disney Channel days to more recent romances, her journey has been marked by highly publicized breakups, reconciliations, and new beginnings.