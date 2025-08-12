Ella Langley announces 'sad' update about summer tour

Ella Langley cancels shows to focus on 'health'

Ella Langley, a top country musician, has announced that she will be unable to perform for some time, so she has to cancel some of her shows.



In a post on Instagram, the Weren’t for the Wind singer said, “I’m so sad to be posting this. The past several weeks have been tough. I’ve been fighting sickness and feeling more run down than ever.”

She continued, “After a lot of thought, I’ve made the hard decision to take a couple of weeks to rest and focus on my health – mind, body, and heart.”

“I want to be fully present for all the moments ahead, and I know I can’t do that without first taking care of myself,” the 26-year-old added.

“Sometimes we have to listen when our bodies and hearts are telling us to slow down. I’m so grateful for your understanding and your love – it truly means the world to me,” she noted.

The Don’t We All singer noted, “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest, Matthew 11:28.”

Ella in the post listed the shows that would be canceled, "Unfortunately, this does mean I won’t be at the following shows:

August 15 & 16 – Cleveland, OH

August 19 – Nashville, TN (Listening Room)

August 21 – Bonner-West Riverside, MT

August 22 – Idaho Falls, ID

August 23 – Nampa, ID

August 25 – Morrison, CO

I’ll be back on the road in September, ready to give you my all," she concluded.