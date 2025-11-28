 
Karachi's Jinnah International Airport to get new air traffic control tower

New ATC tower and rescue station to boost safety and airport operations

By
Tariq Abul Hasan
|

November 28, 2025

An undated image of Jinnah International Airport in Karachi. — Radio Pakistan
KARACHI: The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has launched a major infrastructure upgrade at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, beginning work on a new state-of-the-art Air Traffic Control (ATC) Tower and a modern Rescue and Fire Fighting Station (RFFS).

The project aims to strengthen air traffic management, enhance operational safety, and improve emergency response capabilities at the country’s busiest airport, stated a statement issued by the authority.

According to officials, the design phase will be completed within six months, followed by a 24-month construction period.

The facilities are being designed and constructed in a joint venture with Spain-based CEMOSA and Fairbanks Architects, bringing international expertise in airport planning and Communication, Navigation and Surveillance/Air Traffic Management (CNS/ATM) systems.

A four-day inception workshop held at Jinnah International Airport brought together international aviation specialists, the press release said, adding that the team met local aviation professionals to refine project requirements and review technical parameters.

After evaluating three proposed locations, PAA has finalised sites for both the ATC Tower and the RFFS, ensuring compliance with operational needs, safety standards, and long-term airport expansion plans.

"The initiative marks a significant step in PAA’s efforts to upgrade critical aviation infrastructure in line with global standards and best practices," it concluded. 

