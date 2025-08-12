 
Travis Kelce blames showbiz career for NFL loss?

Travis Kelce reflects on his booming showbiz career along with his football one

August 12, 2025

Since his relationship with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce has been under constant media attention, which has led to several offers in Hollywood, resulting in a boom in his entertainment career.

But between these ventures in the past two years, he, in an interview with GQ, admitted that his football performance “hasn’t been to my standard.”

The tight end gave an example of his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl earlier this year.

“I think it might have slipped a little bit because I did have a little bit more focus in trying to set myself up. And opportunities came up where I was excited to venture into a new world of acting and being an entertainer," he said.

But Travis clarified his remarks, “I don’t say this as ‘I shouldn’t have done it. I’m just saying that my work ethic is such that I have so much pride in how I do things.

"That I never want the product to tail off, and I feel like these past two years haven’t been to my standard. I just have such a motivation to show up this year for my guys," the NFL star noted.

As far as his future in showbiz is concerned, Travis said, “I don’t necessarily know if I’ll take it and run with it when I’m done playing. But I know that I want to stay around the football world as a profession and then dabble in other areas as well.”

On the other hand, Taylor Swift has announced her forthcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, on her boyfriend's New Heights podcast.

