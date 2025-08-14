'Shehbaz speed in Lahore but Shehbaz slow in Karachi', Bilawal takes jibe at PM

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the new Hub Canal near the city on August 13, 2025. — Facebook@Bilawalhouse

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has criticised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for failing to live up to his title "Shehbaz speed" in Karachi, maintaining that the city has instead been subjected to "Shehbaz slow", The News reported.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the new Hub Canal near the city on Wednesday, Bilawal said they had expected "Shehbaz speed" but received "Shehbaz slow".

It cannot be that there is "Shehbaz speed" in Lahore but "Shehbaz slow" in Karachi, he added, and appealed to the PM to honour his promises to Karachi.

The PPP chief's remarks are to be taken against the backdrop of the fact that his party has been a central ally of the PM Shehbaz-led coalition government.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has secured simple majority in the National Assembly as a result of the Supreme Court's reserved seats ruling. Deputy PM Ishaq Dar has said that the PPP will remain a key ally.

PM's Adviser on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah, echoing the same narrative, is also on record saying that the coalition would continue as the government could not exist without the alliance.

Meanwhile, speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Hub Canal, Bilawal said that for the first time, the local government systems in Karachi and Hyderabad were serving the public instead of spreading hatred.

He announced that the new canal would supply an additional 100 million gallons per day (mgd) of water to Karachi, benefitting the Central, East and Kimari districts.

The PPP chairman added that a PC-I plan to deliver additional water to Lyari has been prepared, repair work on the old Hub Canal is underway, and efforts would continue to secure an increased water quota for the city.

He pointed out that Karachi's biggest demand has been to end the water shortage, commending the PPP’s supporters in Karachi and Hyderabad for their efforts in addressing the issue.

Bilawal also recalled the PPP's promise to transform conditions in Karachi and Hyderabad once its mayors were elected, noting that provincial and municipal governments are working together for the first time in history.

He remarked that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is focusing on development instead of extremism, and this harmony is benefiting the people of both Karachi and Hyderabad.

Furthermore, the former foreign minister highlighted the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah's commitment to installing a desalination plant to convert seawater into potable water for Karachi.

Bilawal said the people of Karachi and Hyderabad have recognised and rejected those spreading hatred, both in local government and general elections.