Met Office forecasts moderate to heavy rainfall in Karachi next week

Commuters are passing through a road during heavy downpours of monsoon season, at Sharea Faisal road in Karachi on, July 9, 2024. — PPI

One or two rain spells likely in metropolis, says Met Office.

Punjab issues weather alert warning of heavy monsoon rains.

7th spell of monsoon rains to continue until Aug 21 in Punjab.

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall in Karachi next week, saying monsoon system will enter Sindh via India's Gujarat on the night of August 17.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said rainfall is expected in several areas of Sindh from August 18 to 23.

The Met Office said one or two rain spells likely in the metropolis during the forecast period.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued a weather alert warning of heavy monsoon rains across various cities of Punjab, including Lahore, during Independence Day celebrations.

According to PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia, the seventh spell of monsoon rains has commenced and will continue until August 21.

The DG said that the spell is significantly stronger compared to previous ones and may bring intense rainfall to both upper catchment areas of rivers and the plains of Punjab.

He further informed that monsoon showers are also expected during religious events such as Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA), affecting most districts of the province.