Princess Anne's true feelings for Prince Harry revealed as duke wants reconciliation

A royal expert has disclosed true feelings of Princess Anne for his nephew Prince Harry as the duke reportedly wants peace with the royal family.

The true feelings have been disclosed by royal expert Jennie Bond as per the Mirror.

Jennie said, "It may be that the King has discussed his family troubles with Anne, but I rather doubt that she would want to get involved.

“To Anne, loyalty is paramount, and I suspect she feels that Harry has been extremely disloyal to his father, his brother and the monarchy. She might well find that hard to forgive."

The royal expert went on saying the Princess Royal would have been the perfect person to offer advice and guidance to Harry, but, “sadly, this is no longer relevant” as the duke has made it quite clear that he has no desire to return to life as a working royal.

The insider close to Princess Anne claims that how if Harry had reached out to his aunt, she could have shared her “invaluable experience of her role”.

And Jennie agrees it would have been a perfect idea.

The fresh claims came amid reports Prince Harry wants reconciliation with his father King Charles and brother Prince William.