Prince Andrew getting immortalized for THIS buffoon-like behavior

Prince Andrew has become the butt of a major joke

Royal commentator and expert Helena Chard just came forward with some thoughts of her own, about Prince Andrew and his ‘poor judgements, buffoon-like behavior, and alleged wrongdoings from times past.

She spoke to Fox News Digital about all this and explained, “[A lot] of the book’s content is rehashing information that is already in the public domain.”

She didn’t end there, but instead doubled down and added, “there is certainly a peppering of extra salacious material, along with alleged intimate secrets. [But] we are all aware of Prince Andrew’s bombastic character and that he makes very poor judgments.”

At one point she also pointed out the publicized nature of everything he’s been stripped off since the first accusations hit about his connection to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

According to Ms Chard, “his resignation from public roles and removal of his honorary military affiliations and charitable patronages are also well documented. He is in a never-ending fall from grace and the circle of chatter around his buffoon-like behavior and alleged wrongdoing is set to continue.”

But despite all that, still “there are a few things surrounding Prince Andrew’s personal life that jump out at me,” she admitted too.

“Prince Andrew may have been afforded many privileges. However, I can’t help but feel unsettled by his vulnerable, lonely, isolated feelings growing up.”

And before concluding she also added, “His air of detachment and acts of sabotage undermine others and himself… And people will push to uncover the mystery behind Prince Andrew’s finances.”