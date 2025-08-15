King Charles, Queen Camilla attend Service of Remembrance to mark 80th anniversary of VJ Day

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended the Service of Remembrance, hosted by the Royal British Legion in partnership with government, at the National Memorial Arboretum.

King Charles led commemorations Friday for World War II veterans and those who lived through the devastating conflict, lauding their "courage" as Britain marked the 80th anniversary of VJ Day.

The monarch and Camilla were joined by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, other dignitaries and dozens of veterans at a remembrance service for Victory over Japan day at the National Memorial Arboretum in central England.

They laid wreaths and floral tributes at the memorial, before attendees and others across the country observed two minutes´ silence at noon.

Following the service, the King viewed memorials and met members of VJ associations, including the Burma Star Memorial Fund, The Chindit Society, Far East Prisoners of War and Children of Far East Prisoners of War, at the Far East Corner of the National Memorial Arboretum.

Earlier, in an audio message released ahead of the poignant event, King Charles vowed the "service and sacrifice" of those who "saw the forces of liberty prevail" will "never be forgotten".