Prince Harry, Meghan Markle shut down Netflix accusations after source speaks out

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have managed to shut down all accusations it seems

August 15, 2025

Real reason for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new contract destroys all accusations
An insider has just made a claim that shut down accusations against the couple, as the real rason for Netflix’s renewing their contract comes to light.

The source in question spoke to Express UK and said, “Harry and Meghan were paid a lot of money for their first contract with Netflix.”

And in terms of money “we’re talking mega millions of dollars,” the source clarified. “and the only thing they produced that was a big success was their documentary where they slammed the Royal Family.”

So “Netflix basically had to give them a new contract because their old one had run its course but the streaming service still needed content from them because they’d already committed so much cash to them.”

“The reason Harry and Meghan got a new deal is down to the fact that they have already pocketed the money so they have to continue working until they’ve completed their obligations and produced more content,” they concluded by saying too. 

