British Army pays tribute to Princess Anne

Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, marked her 75th birthday on Friday, August 15, 2025, receiving heartfelt tributes from the British Army for her decades of service.

The Army’s official X account posted a message, accompanied by her picture, stating, “Happy Birthday to Her Royal Highness, The Princess Royal. As Colonel-in-Chief to numerous regiments and corps within the British Army, The Princess Royal’s unwavering commitment and service to our soldiers is deeply appreciated across the ranks.”

As King Charles III’s only sister, Princess Anne has long been admired for her dedication to public service, particularly her military affiliations.

She holds honorary roles with regiments such as the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards and the Royal Corps of Signals, fostering strong ties with service members through visits and engagements.

Known for her no-nonsense approach and tireless work ethic, she remains one of the most active royals, undertaking hundreds of public duties annually.

The milestone birthday prompted widespread well-wishes across social media, with supporters praising her resilience and commitment.

Buckingham Palace has not announced specific celebrations, but the princess is expected to maintain her tradition of low-key observances, focusing on her ongoing charitable and military commitments.