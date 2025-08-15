Kate Middleton faces tit-for-tat backlash after Meghan Markle trolling

Meghan Markle has become the latest target of online trolling after Netflix released the trailer for the second season of With Love, Meghan on YouTube.

Thousands of her detractors, many of them self-proclaimed royal family supporters, flooded the comments section with criticism and mockery, reviving long-standing divisions between the Duchess of Sussex and some segments of the public.

Meghan Markle was trolled online after Netflix released trailer for the second season of With Love Meghan

The wave of online attacks highlights the polarized opinions surrounding Markle, who stepped back from royal duties alongside Prince Harry in 2020. The backlash was swift and heavily concentrated in the video’s comment section, with users questioning her sincerity and motives.

Screenshot of comments on With Love, Meghan's Netflix trailer on YouTube

But the Duchess is not alone in facing social media hostility.

When Kate Middleton, shared a summer-themed video on her official Instagram account, she too drew sharp criticism, this time from not only Meghan’s supporters, but also from those opposed to the monarchy as an institution.

Critics accused Kate of imitating Meghan, with one writing, “She never did this stuff until Meghan.” Others dismissed the production as “ridiculous and pointless,” and mocked her workload.

Several even poked fun at her pronunciation of “fruits ripen,” claiming it sounded like “froops wipen.”

In the video, Kate narrates, “Summer is the season for abundance. Just as the flowers bloom and the fruits ripen, we too are reminded of our own potential for growth. It is the time to ignite our inner fire and explore our own creativity, passions and dreams.”



