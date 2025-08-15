 
Geo News

Prince Harry, Brooklyn Beckham dubbed 'sitting ducks' in scathing article

Reports suggested that Prince Harry and Brooklyn Beckham got in touch after the latter got estranged with his fmaily

By
Maryam Nasir
|

August 15, 2025

Prince Harry, Brooklyn Beckham slammed in scathing article 

Prince Harry has been compared to former friend David Beckham’s eldest son Brooklyn in a scathing column.

Jan Moir, who writes in The Daily Mail, dubbed Harry, 40, and Brooklyn, 26, "siting ducks."

Moir said the duo are "thankless" about their privileged upbringings, with Harry having been raised as a Prince of England and Brooklyn enjoying being one of England’s most famous footballer’s child.

She criticized Harry, who left the U.K. in 2020 with his wife Meghan Markle, and Brooklyn who left the country this year with his wife Nicola Peltz, for being estranged from their families.

She described them as "grown men who failed to find a vocation".

In a scathing column, she called them "two lost boys of the age; a pair of wet wipes with no real purpose or role in life, grown men who failed to find a vocation or a position, a telling degree of personal success or the ability to stand on their own two feet".

She claimed that their "nepo connections" left them "showered with golden opportunities", and they ended up believing that they’d been "wronged, slighted and overlooked" by their families.

"The hurt they have caused to those they once loved is immeasurable," she wrote.

While Brooklyn and Nicola haven’t said anything publicly, Harry and Meghan have been publicly critical of the royal family and alleged that they were mistreated in the two years they spent with them after tying the knot. 

