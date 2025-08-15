Sarah Ferguson refuses to hide amid controversy

Sarah Ferguson marked the 80th anniversary of Victory over Japan (VJ) Day on Friday with a heartfelt Instagram Story honoring those who served in World War II.

“Eighty years have passed since VJ Day, yet the bravery, endurance, and sacrifice of those who served remain etched in our hearts,” the Duchess of York wrote over a series of black-and-white images from 1945.

In another frame, she added, “Our nation’s gratitude is everlasting, for they gifted us the tomorrow they would never see. May their memory be cherished and their legacy never fade.”

The post comes as Ferguson faces renewed scrutiny ahead of the release of Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, an unauthorized biography of her ex-husband, Prince Andrew.

The book’s author has made serious allegations about both the Duchess and the Duke of York, with excerpts published in British media in recent weeks generating widespread headlines.

Despite the controversy, Ferguson has shown resilience, continuing to share personal reflections and tributes on days of national significance.

Her willingness to remain visible contrasts sharply with Andrew’s low profile.

The Duke of York has largely avoided public events and national commemorations since losing his military titles and royal privileges over his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, preferring to remain within royal residences.



