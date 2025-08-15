 
Geo News

King Charles dons military uniform to remember fallen heroes

Dressed in a ceremonial uniform adorned with medals, the king was joined by a small entourage, engaging solemnly with attendees.

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 15, 2025

King Charles dons military uniform to remember fallen heroes
King Charles dons military uniform to remember fallen heroes 

King Charles on Friday the 80th anniversary of Victory over Japan (VJ) Day, with a poignant visit to the National Memorial Arboretum’s Far East Corner. 

The royal visit, marked by the laying of tributes, honored those who sacrificed their lives in the Second World War, particularly in the Far East theater. 

A Royal Family Instagram post highlighted the event, noting the king met representatives from VJ associations, including the Burma Star Memorial Fund, The Chindit Society, Far East Prisoners of War, and Children of Far East Prisoners of War.

Dressed in a ceremonial uniform adorned with medals, the king was joined by a small entourage, engaging solemnly with attendees.

The site, adorned with flowers and a railway memorial, served as a focal point for reflection.  

The event underscored the royal family’s ongoing commitment to remembering military sacrifices. 

Meanwhile, King's heir Prince William and his Kate Middleton, Sarah Ferguson and other royal family members joined the nation to mark the day on social media.


Prince Harry, Meghan Markle shut down Netflix accusations after source speaks out
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle shut down Netflix accusations after source speaks out
King Charles, Queen Camilla attend Service of Remembrance to mark 80th anniversary of VJ Day
King Charles, Queen Camilla attend Service of Remembrance to mark 80th anniversary of VJ Day
Prince William, Kate Middleton finally send love to Princess Anne
Prince William, Kate Middleton finally send love to Princess Anne
British Army pays tribute to Princess Anne
British Army pays tribute to Princess Anne
Prince Andrew getting immortalized for THIS buffoon-like behavior
Prince Andrew getting immortalized for THIS buffoon-like behavior
Prince William reacts to King Charles strong message amid snub to Princess Anne video
Prince William reacts to King Charles strong message amid snub to Princess Anne
Princess Anne's true feelings for Prince Harry revealed as duke wants reconciliation
Princess Anne's true feelings for Prince Harry revealed as duke wants reconciliation
Meghan Markle gets grilled in public: She's totting around simpering sycophants!'
Meghan Markle gets grilled in public: She's totting around simpering sycophants!'