Loni Anderson's cause of death revealed weeks after shocking loss

The actress was best known for her for starring on the hit TV comedy 'WKRP' in Cincinnati

August 23, 2025

TV star Loni Anderson’s cause of death has been revealed nearly three weeks after she passed away.

The actress died from metastatic uterine leiomyosarcoma, a rare type of cancer that begins in the uterus before spreading to the whole body, as per a death certificate obtained by TMZ.

According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders, the rare cancer may spread "to other areas of the body, especially the lungs and liver, often causing life-threatening complications."

No other health issues were listed on the official document as per the outlet.

On August 7 her remains were cremated and buried in Hollywood on Aug. 7.

The actress's longtime publicist, Cheryl J. Kagan, confirmed her death to The Mirror, revealing she breathed her last at a Los Angeles hospital after losing a battle with a "prolonged" illness.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear wife, mother and grandmother,” Anderson’s family said in a statement.

For the unversed, Loni, born in 1945, rose to fame after playing the receptionist, Jennifer Marlowe, on the WKRP in Cincinnati. The hit sitcom aired from 1978 to 1982.

Loni also published her memoir, My Life in High Heels, in 1996.

“It’s about the growth of a woman, a woman who survives,” Loni told The Associated Press at that time. “It’s about my childhood, the death of my parents, my career, my divorces, and my children.:"

"Then of course, the trauma of my marriage to Burt," she added. “I think if you're going to write about yourself, you have to do it warts and all. You may not even tell the nicest things about yourself, because you're telling the truth.”

