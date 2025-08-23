Over 300 houses damaged in Ghizer as authorities assess flood impact

A collage shows scenes of glacial lake outburst in Gilgit Baltistan’s (GB) Ghizer district on August 22, 2025. — X@GBTourism_/Instagram

Shops, farmland, roads suffer heavy damage from flooding.

Rescue teams evacuate 200 people, provide medical care.

Experts warn rising temperatures increase GLOF risk regionally.

GILGIT: More than 300 houses and dozens of shops have been damaged in Baltistan’s (GB) Ghizer district following Friday's glacier burst and subsequent landslide and flooding in the region, according to an initial government assessment.

A glacial lake outburst (GLOF) once again unleashed flooding and caused widespread destruction, leading to the creation of artificial lake yesterday morning.

Multiple villages were submerged, causing severe financial losses. However, no loss of human life was reported.

A report by the district administration issued earlier today (Saturday) stated that the water level in the temporary lake created by the disaster has begun to recede, easing fears of a further damage.

The flood affected a total of 330 houses in Tildas, Miduri, Mulaabad, Hawks Thangi, Rawshan and Goth villages, while several shops also suffered heavy losses.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Gupis Yasin said tents, rations and other essential relief items were urgently required for displaced families.

Authorities confirmed that water was now flowing out of the artificial lake through a natural spillway, reducing its level and lowering the threat of erosion in low-lying areas.

Senior Ghizer official Sher Afzal said some upstream houses remained submerged, but the feared inundation of thousands more had been averted once the spillway opened. He cautioned that it would still take time for floodwaters to drain from already affected homes.

The landslide, followed by a sudden glacial lake outburst (GLOF), had devastated Rawshan and Tildas villages early Friday morning. An artificial lake more than seven kilometres long submerged farmland and swept away sections of road. According to locals, nearly 80% of Raushan village was washed away.

Emergency services, Rescue 1122 teams and Pakistan Army helicopters evacuated more than 200 people, providing medical care and temporary accommodation. Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan visited the affected areas with provincial ministers and directed the mobilisation of all available resources for rescue and relief operations.

Authorities warned that the natural dam at Raushan remains unstable and could still breach under pressure. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has maintained high alert in glaciated regions, with fresh rains forecast from today (August 23).

The Ghizer disaster is the latest in a series of glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs) striking northern Pakistan this season. Four confirmed incidents have already damaged homes, crops and road links in valleys of Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Experts warn that rising temperatures are accelerating glacier melt, increasing the risk of such events in future.