Queen Camilla commented on ongoing issue at her home with King Charles

Queen Camilla reveals wasps issue at her Sandringham home with King Charles

King Charles and Queen Camilla are facing a battle against swarms of wasps at Sandringham.

During her latest visit to the Ebor Festival of horse-racing in York, the Queen commented on the situation, as reported by Hello! Magazine.

Speaking with Harry and Seline Silk of Knavesmire Nectar, Camilla revealed that infestation at Charles’ Norfolk estate had become a “terrible” nuisance.

This comes after King Charles issues a warning to visitors of Sandringham on August 18, 2025. Due to the ongoing wesp infestation on the ground, the notice attached to bins on the site read, “Please be aware that wasp activity is currently high in this area. Thank you.”

The Queen, who has been enjoying royal family’s summer break with the King, made a solo visit at York, where she was greeted by Vice Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire, Chris Legard; the chairman of York Race Committee, Mrs Bridget Guerin, and the Chief Executive of York Racecourse, Mr William Derby.

For her look, Queen Camilla donned a white patterned dress, beige heels and a fitting fedora-style hat. She also opted for a pale blue belted coat.