Meghan Markle reveals anguish over not getting to be ‘genuine' as now ex royal

Meghan Markle talks about her ‘counterfeit’ past

Meghan Markle has just worn her heart on her sleeve and gotten honest and personal about the way she’s walked through life, as an ex-working member of the Royal Family.

The whole thing came up in a chat with The Circuit’s Emily Chang, and has been posted on the Bloomberg Originals YouTube page.

It began with the host asking, “Is there an inherent tension in trying to be relatable while also being a Duchess?”

To this Meghan was seen chuckling before she responded saying, “No, I don't find… I'm just being myself.”

But “I think probably it was different several years ago where I couldn't be as vocal, and I had to wear nude pantyhose all the time,” she also admitted, referring to life as a working royal where pantyhose was an expected part of every dress.

But to Meghan, “Let's be honest, that was not very myself,” she told Ms Chang. “I hadn't seen pantyhose since movies in the eighties when they came in the little egg. That felt a little bit inauthentic.”

Even though she herself admitted “that's a silly example.” To her “it is an example of when you're able to dress the way you wanna dress and you're able to say the things that are true and you're able to show up in the space really organically and authentically. That's being comfortable in your own skin.”

“And that's, of course, had different chapters in my life,” she noted as well.

“But right now, no, I don't feel, I don't feel that I need to prove anything,” Meghan concluded by saying.