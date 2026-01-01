Sarah Ferguson secretly packs ‘valuable asset’ before leaving Royal Lodge

Sarah Ferguson, following the humiliation of her connection with Jeffery Epstein, is hoping save face as she quietly kicks off her plan of action.

The former Duchess of York found herself dragged alongside ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor as King Charles officially stripped his disgraced brother of all royal titles and honours, including the Prince-style. This was followed by the eviction process for Royal Lodge, leaving the ex-couple to fend for themselves.

There has been speculation about the mum of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie writing a memoir to secure a financial position for herself. Although, nothing had been confirmed on that front.

Now, sources have disclosed that Fergie is “smuggling” out her diaries in which she had documented her life throughout the years and finally put them together in a book.

The update comes amid reports of a lucrative book deal for Fergie to write a memoir, as she lost her career as a children’s books author, owing to her Epstein scandal.

“Sarah is already moving boxes out of the mansion – full of the diaries she has secretly kept for years,” an insider told RadarOnline. “There are huge fears these volumes, which are packed with royal secrets, are going to be the foundation for a shocking memoir.”

The source suggested that Fergie dusting off and collecting all her diaries in one place in the “ultimate sneak ploy”. They claim that the boxes containing the diaries have been piling high in the corridors.

Previously, Fergie had remained supportive of Andrew and stuck by him even during the most stressful times. However, ever since the monarch made the landmark decision to oust them, things have been tensed between the two.

Fergie is no longer sparing the feelings of Andrew and is trying to stay afloat. She also seems to blame the former Duke for her crisis situation which is why it’s easier for her to write a memoir, than it would have been a few months ago.