Benedict Cumberbatch recalls insults that almost ended Olivia Colman friendship

Benedict Cumberbatch reveals friendship with Olivia Colman hit a ‘speed bump’

Benedict Cumberbatch just opened up about how his and Olivia Colman’s friendship hit a “speed bump” after they insulted each other at the set of The Roses.

The actor and the actress star together in the movie, which a recreation of the original 1989 movie The War of the Roses.

In a new interview, the stars revealed how the fully embraced the story of a lawyer and his wife deciding to divorce, that leads to a fierce legal battle.

The pair follow in the footsteps of Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner who originally played the roles of Theo and Ivy.

Now, even though the real-life friends largely enjoyed insulting each other on set, there was a point it got too much.

Benedict explained: “There was one speed bump where it started to get a bit toxic, and I was like, ‘I might need to check in with you as a friend, because this is getting a bit nasty now.’”

The Sherlock Holmes star further mentioned, “But after that, it was just a lot of fun insulting each other and making it up [to one another].”

“I can't remember exactly what it was, but I just thought, ‘Oh, if we're doing a scene and having a moment together, chatting on set and doing it, and then I'm going off and doing things — I just need to clear the air and [remind myself] it's okay, we're good, we're here, we're helping each other,’” he further mentioned.

“It's all the same as it was before the gloves started coming off. So, the short answer is it was a lot of fun, but I did — I had a blip,” Benedict stated.

Olivia chimed in and mentioned that she knew all along the scenes were “pretend,” adding: “After that, we'd just go "aww" and we would always have a little cuddle at the end of a scene.”

The dark divorce comedy, The Roses, is set to be released on August 29 and is based on the 1981 novel.