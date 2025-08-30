 
Geo News

ACC announces revised timings for Asia Cup 2025 encounters

ACC says revised schedule ensures smoother conditions for players and fans in view of possible weather disruptions

By
Sports Desk
|

August 30, 2025

Pakistans Mohammad Rizwan (left) and Indias Hardik Pandya interact during their ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2024 match at the Nassau County International Cricket Ground in New York on June 9, 2024. — ICC
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (left) and India's Hardik Pandya interact during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 match at the Nassau County International Cricket Ground in New York on June 9, 2024. — ICC

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Saturday revised the timings of Asia Cup 2025 matches to provide smoother conditions for players and fans, citing possible weather disruptions as a key factor.

According to the ACC, the matches will now begin at 6:30pm UAE time, which corresponds to 7:30pm Pakistan time. This marked a shift from the earlier schedule, where games were set to start at 6:00pm local time.

September 15 will feature a doubleheader. The first match between UAE and Oman in Abu Dhabi is scheduled for 4:30pm local time, while the second match, featuring Sri Lanka and Hong Kong in Dubai, will begin at 6:30pm local time.

The ACC stated that the revised timings aim to ensure smoother conditions for both players and fans, especially in light of potential weather disruptions.

Organisers also highlighted that the adjustment would make it more convenient for spectators to follow multiple matches in a single day.

It is pertinent to mention that the 15th edition of the men’s Asia Cup will be played in the T20I format, featuring eight teams — Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Oman, UAE and Hong Kong — divided into two groups.

Group A features fierce rivals Pakistan and India, alongside hosts UAE and Oman, while Group B is comprised of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

The eight-team tournament will get underway on September 9, with Afghanistan taking on Hong Kong at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Complete schedule of ACC Men's Asia Cup

  • 9 September: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong
  • 10 September: India vs UAE
  • 11 September: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong
  • 12 September: Pakistan vs Oman
  • 13 September: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
  • 14 September: India vs Pakistan
  • 15 September: UAE vs Oman
  • 15 September: Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong
  • 16 September: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan
  • 17 September: Pakistan vs UAE
  • 18 September: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan
  • 19 September: India vs Oman

Super Four Stage

  • September 20: B1 vs B2
  • September 21: A1 vs A2
  • September 23: A2 vs B1
  • September 24: A1 vs B2
  • September 25: A2 vs B2
  • September 26: A1 vs B1
  • September 28: Final
Naomi Osaka condemns Ostapenko's words 'terrible' after US Open row
Naomi Osaka condemns Ostapenko's words 'terrible' after US Open row
Pakistan to participate in Pro League, confirms FIH
Pakistan to participate in Pro League, confirms FIH
Pakistanis eye 7th star at Sydney Marathon, with Faisal Shafi set for record tribute to armed forces
Pakistanis eye 7th star at Sydney Marathon, with Faisal Shafi set for record tribute to armed forces
Afghanistan have no 'specific targets', says captain Rashid
Afghanistan have no 'specific targets', says captain Rashid
Manchester United knocked out of English League Cup
Manchester United knocked out of English League Cup
India faces world football ban for second time in three years
India faces world football ban for second time in three years
Aussie cricket great Michael Clarke undergoes another skin cancer surgery
Aussie cricket great Michael Clarke undergoes another skin cancer surgery
Thomas Muller changes stance in Ronaldo–Messi 'GOAT' debate video
Thomas Muller changes stance in Ronaldo–Messi 'GOAT' debate