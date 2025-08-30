ACC announces revised timings for Asia Cup 2025 encounters

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (left) and India's Hardik Pandya interact during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 match at the Nassau County International Cricket Ground in New York on June 9, 2024. — ICC

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Saturday revised the timings of Asia Cup 2025 matches to provide smoother conditions for players and fans, citing possible weather disruptions as a key factor.

According to the ACC, the matches will now begin at 6:30pm UAE time, which corresponds to 7:30pm Pakistan time. This marked a shift from the earlier schedule, where games were set to start at 6:00pm local time.

September 15 will feature a doubleheader. The first match between UAE and Oman in Abu Dhabi is scheduled for 4:30pm local time, while the second match, featuring Sri Lanka and Hong Kong in Dubai, will begin at 6:30pm local time.

The ACC stated that the revised timings aim to ensure smoother conditions for both players and fans, especially in light of potential weather disruptions.

Organisers also highlighted that the adjustment would make it more convenient for spectators to follow multiple matches in a single day.

It is pertinent to mention that the 15th edition of the men’s Asia Cup will be played in the T20I format, featuring eight teams — Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Oman, UAE and Hong Kong — divided into two groups.

Group A features fierce rivals Pakistan and India, alongside hosts UAE and Oman, while Group B is comprised of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

The eight-team tournament will get underway on September 9, with Afghanistan taking on Hong Kong at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Complete schedule of ACC Men's Asia Cup

9 September: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong

10 September: India vs UAE

11 September: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong

12 September: Pakistan vs Oman

13 September: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

14 September: India vs Pakistan

15 September: UAE vs Oman

15 September: Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong

16 September: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

17 September: Pakistan vs UAE

18 September: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan

19 September: India vs Oman

Super Four Stage