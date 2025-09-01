Two army pilots among five martyred in GB helicopter crash: ISPR

Smoke rising from crashed helicopter seen in this still taken from video. — Geo News

MI-17 copter crash-landed near Hudor village: ISPR.

PM Shehbaz expresses sorrow over incident.

Crew members include two army majors.



Two Pakistan Army pilots among five crew members were martyred when an MI-17 helicopter crash-landed near Hudor village, about 12 kilometres from Thakdas Cantonment in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

The military’s media wing said that the copter was conducting a routine training flight when it suffered a technical fault.

“On September 1, 2025, at around 10:00 hours, an MI-17 helicopter crash-landed near Hudor village, approximately 12 kilometres away from Thakdas Cantonment,” the statement read.

“The helicopter was on routine training flying when it developed a technical fault and crashed,” it added.

The martyred crew members were identified as Major Atif, who was the pilot in command, Major Faisal, the co-pilot, flight engineer Naib Subedar Maqbool, and crew chiefs Havaldar Jahangir and Naik Amir, the ISPR said.

“Training missions are part of routine activities of Army Aviation to maintain operational readiness for performing tasks varying from operational support to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief,” the statement further stated.

“The Pakistan Army remains committed to ensuring readiness in all facets,” it added.

Reacting to the unfortunate incident, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed sorrow and grief over the loss of life.

The prime minister, in a statement, conveyed his condolences to the martyrs' families.

The incident comes days after a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government helicopter crashed on August 15 during the Bajaur relief operation, resulting in the death of five people.

The deceased included five personnel, including two pilots, while returning from flood-affected districts.

Initial reports indicate the accident was caused by poor weather and dense fog, although rainfall was not occurring at the crash site.