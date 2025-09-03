 
Geo News

'King Charles does want to meet Prince Harry'

Prince Harry is on board, but the ball is in King Charles’ court

By
Web Desk
|

September 03, 2025

King Charles does want to meet Prince Harry
'King Charles does want to meet Prince Harry'

King Charles does want to meet his estranged son Prince Harry, a royal insider has claimed ahead of the duke’s visit to UK next week.

According to a report by the Us Weekly, there is potential for a face-to-face meeting when Harry arrives in Britain next week.

The publication, citing the royal sources and experts, revealed Prince Harry is on board, but the ball is in King Charles’ court.

The insiders tell the outlet, King Charles “doesn’t want this falling-out to overshadow his legacy”

“But Harry has caused chaos and hurt, so it’s complicated,” the source further said.

Royal historian Marlene Koenig claims, “If there is a meeting, it will be private and more likely to be on the king’s terms rather than Harry’s.”

Another royal expert Christopher Andersen says about father-son possible meeting there are too many obstacles, adding the chances of a meeting are “slim.”

King Charles will be “consumed” by Trump’s visit and is focused on his health, the expert continued.

Buckingham Palace's biggest hope for King Charles' meeting with Prince Harry comes out
Buckingham Palace's biggest hope for King Charles' meeting with Prince Harry comes out
Why Kate Middleton avoids seeking public attention?
Why Kate Middleton avoids seeking public attention?
King Charles planned THIS massive leak about Prince Harry
King Charles planned THIS massive leak about Prince Harry
Key royal trait Prince Harry shares with Prince William, Kate Middleton
Key royal trait Prince Harry shares with Prince William, Kate Middleton
Buckingham Palace shares meaningful update about Queen Camilla amid new claims
Buckingham Palace shares meaningful update about Queen Camilla amid new claims
Stark revelation drops about King Charles' feelings for Harry: ‘Does not want to be near him'
Stark revelation drops about King Charles' feelings for Harry: ‘Does not want to be near him'
How Queen Camilla inspired journalist with her brilliance
How Queen Camilla inspired journalist with her brilliance
Why King Charles wants Prince Harry back ‘without question,' expert reveals
Why King Charles wants Prince Harry back ‘without question,' expert reveals