Prince Andrew's ex gives controversial remarks on Harry, Meghan marriage

Prince Andrew’s ex questions strength of Harry, Meghan’s relationship

Prince Andrew’s former girlfriend, Lady Victoria Hervey, has stirred controversy with remarks about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage.

She told Closer Magazine that she is “amazed” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s marriage has lasted this long.

The socialite claimed Sussexes relationship “seems to have been quite rocky” and suggested it may have endured “only because of the kids.”

Harry and Meghan's relationship "seems to have been quite rocky" lately, said Hervey, adding, "I'm amazed their marriage has lasted as long as this.”

“I'm sure it's only because of the kids, because it seems to have been quite rocky for a while. She got him to move his whole life, and now she's back where she grew up," she added.

During a public appearance in New York City at the Time100 Summit, Meghan Markle gushed over her husband and credited Harry’s support as a key source of strength.

“A confession I can share with you today is that I’m the happiest I’ve ever been,” Meghan said.

“To have a husband and a partner who is so supportive and kids who are healthy and happy, I never imagined at this point I would feel so happy and grateful, and I really do.”